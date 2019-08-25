Family of victims in Glendale double-shooting searching for answers

The family of two brothers found shot to death need answers and help from the public. It's been a week since a deadly double-shooting at a home in Glendale and there's still no leads. On Sunday, loved ones held a car wash for the two brothers.

The third and final day of this car was has wrapped up. Sunday morning, the family worked very hard to lay two brothers to rest. They want to thank the people who have come to show their support.

Meanwhile, Glendale police are still searching for the suspects who shot and killed 30-year-old Albert Gonzalez and 28-year-old Johnny Gomez. Police say they found the brothers inside their home near 63rd Ave. and Maryland around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. According to investigators, they were both asleep when the shooting happened. So far, police haven't identified any suspects. Between the two brothers, they leave behind seven children.

"There really is no explaining," said Toni Cota, sister of the victims. "As hard as we try to be strong, that's what we're here for. We're going to be strong for them and sure to never [the kids] never forget their dads and that's the most important thing right now for us."

"It angers us and it saddens us that somebody could just take two lives like that and not have any remorse for them," said Breana Parra, cousin of the victims. "As far as we know, there was no issue, so we don't understand what could have possibly happened."

If you have any information, family members ask you to come forward and contact the Glendale Police Department at (623) 930-3000.