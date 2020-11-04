Family pleads for information on who killed the ‘backbone’ of their family

The family of a man killed in a Phoenix hit-and-run on Tuesday, Nov. 3, needs your help to find who killed their loved one.

Phoenix Police say the suspect ran off from the scene near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road after hitting 43-year-old Jason Foote.

A day later, family members are seeking justice for Foote, who they say was headed to a friend's house on his motorcycle.

Riding was a hobby for him, then tragedy ensued. Now, all his wife is asking for is for the suspect to come forward.

"He took me and my kids and he raised my kids like they were his own and we have grandkids -- eleven of them, and he's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Luisa Foote, his wife said.

He will be remembered as a family man as he and his wife have shared nearly three decades together. Now, she's without her soulmate.

He worked as a superintendent for a framing company, and his wife says she and her family are lost without him. "He's the whole backbone to our whole family. I mean, I'm truly lost without him. I didn't expect this at all," she said.

The people who loved him most are, of course, in shock at his sudden death, missing his personality and character. His mother, Kay Foote, remembers him, saying, "His smile, his orneriness, his sense of humor and his work ethic."

His sister, Kimberly Martin, says, "He was there in a heartbeat. He wouldn't hesitate."

Janet Farmer was Foote's close friend and she says the suspect left him for dead. "His responsibility was to stay there at the scene and make sure that if Jason needed him, he was there to help him. Instead, he ran," she said.

Phoenix Police are looking for the driver who they say ran off and are asking for anyone to report any information they may have on this case. You can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.