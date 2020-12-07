Family still looking for who killed their teen boy 5 months later in Glendale

Glendale Police responded to reports of an injured person on Monday, Dec. 7, and shortly after his arrival to the hospital, he died.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found around 7 p.m. near Montebello and 43rd Avenues with shooting injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from the injuries.

He was identified by his family as JJ Davis. Nearly 5 months later, his killer still hasn't been identified.

His mother, M’Leka Flowers, says Davis had dreams of being a sports journalist. "How do you learn to live without your child? Your only son," she said.

He had 6 siblings, all girls. She says Davis would light up any room he would walk into.

"He was a good student, an athlete. He was in JROTC, active in our church. Anywhere he went, he left his mark. He was a wonderful young man," Flowers said.

She says he was getting a ride from a friend he had just met and that usually, she would drive him everywhere. The night went on, Davis didn't make it home and didn't return calls or texts.

The next morning, she got the dreaded call.

"Finally, the detectives called me and said this phone was found with a body. They couldn't say if it was him for sure because he had never been in any trouble," Flowers said.

Alicia Reed called 911 when she saw Davis laying on the ground, lifeless, right outside of her home.

"When I seen him, I didn't know that he was just a child. It was just a body and I was scared to get a little close because I didn't know the situation. There was no apparent wounds or anything. As I got closer, I realized this is a baby," Reed said.

Contact Silent Witness if you have any information about this killing at 480-WITNESS.