Family still looking for who killed their teen boy 5 months later in Glendale

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
10
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Family still looking for who killed their teen boy 5 months later in Glendale

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Family still looking for who killed their teen boy 5 months later in Glendale

A teenage boy was found in Glendale with shooting injuries and died shortly after being taken to the hospital on Dec. 7. 5 months later, his killer is still on the loose.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police responded to reports of an injured person on Monday, Dec. 7, and shortly after his arrival to the hospital, he died.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found around 7 p.m. near Montebello and 43rd Avenues with shooting injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from the injuries.

He was identified by his family as JJ Davis. Nearly 5 months later, his killer still hasn't been identified.

His mother, M’Leka Flowers, says Davis had dreams of being a sports journalist. "How do you learn to live without your child? Your only son," she said.

He had 6 siblings, all girls. She says Davis would light up any room he would walk into.

"He was a good student, an athlete. He was in JROTC, active in our church. Anywhere he went, he left his mark. He was a wonderful young man," Flowers said.

She says he was getting a ride from a friend he had just met and that usually, she would drive him everywhere. The night went on, Davis didn't make it home and didn't return calls or texts.

The next morning, she got the dreaded call.

"Finally, the detectives called me and said this phone was found with a body. They couldn't say if it was him for sure because he had never been in any trouble," Flowers said.

Alicia Reed called 911 when she saw Davis laying on the ground, lifeless, right outside of her home.

"When I seen him, I didn't know that he was just a child. It was just a body and I was scared to get a little close because I didn't know the situation. There was no apparent wounds or anything. As I got closer, I realized this is a baby," Reed said.

Contact Silent Witness if you have any information about this killing at 480-WITNESS.

Glendale injured man dies

Glendale Police responded to reports of an injured man on Monday, Dec. 7, and shortly after his arrival to the hospital, he died.

Teenage boy dies after suffering injures, Glendale Police investigating