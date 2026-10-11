Famous off-grid Arizona saloon forced to close for first time in 43 years

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The Brief Arizona’s famous Nellie E Saloon closed Sunday after severe storms and flash floods washed out the five-mile dirt road leading to the remote spot. The unexpected storm shutdown marks the first weather-related closure in the off-grid watering hole’s 43-year history. Management says guest and crew safety comes first and plans to welcome patrons back next weekend as floodwaters recede.



Heavy storms and dangerous flash flooding forced Arizona's iconic, off-the-grid Desert Bar to shut its doors Sunday, marking the very first weather-related closure in the establishment's 43-year history.

What we know:

The unexpected shutdown came after severe rain turned the five-mile dirt road leading to the remote watering hole into a churning waterway, following a Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service on Oct. 11 for parts of La Paz County.

Management at the popular venue, officially known as the Nellie E Saloon, made the call Sunday morning to keep the doors locked at both the bar and the adjoining Dusty Boot Cookhouse to protect visitors and staff. Manager Stephanie Rangoussis said that the safety of guests and crew comes first, urging patrons to stay safe and promising to reopen next weekend.

What they're saying:

Travelers bound for the popular "bucket list" bar were met with treacherous conditions and deep disappointment Sunday morning. Witness Mark Carney captured video of the washout off Highway 95, describing the dirt trail as a literal river with sections that were "seriously sketchy" to navigate.

The site of Arizona's famous Desert Bar in 1975, long before it grew into the iconic off-grid saloon that was shuttered by flash flooding this week. (FOX 10 File)

For visitors who traveled across state lines for the experience, the sudden closure derailed long-awaited plans. Tonya Dirks said her group drove all the way from South Dakota, noting Sunday was their only chance to make the trip. Texas resident Stacy Renfroe was similarly disappointed, explaining that because her group leaves Friday, they will miss next weekend's reopening entirely.

Others marveled at how quickly the desert weather turned. "Yesterday it was beautiful there," Tracy Cromelin commented. "What a difference a day makes!"

Local perspective:

Located in a secluded canyon north of Parker, the historic saloon, built on an old mining camp, operates entirely on solar power and is famous for its off-grid ambiance, cash-only policy and seasonal weekend-only schedule from October through April. Because the remote landmark relies exclusively on its single five-mile dirt road for incoming and outgoing traffic, torrential runoff leaves both staff and visitors stranded without safe passage.

Map of where adventurous souls can find the Desert Bar near Parker: