Fatal crash in north Phoenix kills one, injures another

A two-car crash in north Phoenix killed a man and injured a woman, the Phoenix Police Department said on Monday.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 near 35th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

"When officers arrived, they found at least two vehicles involved in the collision. The fire department responded and took a man and a woman to the hospital. The man died from his injuries at the hospital; the woman has been stabilized," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information about what led up to the crash.

We do not know if the victims were inside separate cars, or the same car.

No names have been released.