Experimental plane pilot dies in crash near Eloy

The Eloy Police Department is investigating a crash that happened in the Toltec area just south of the Eloy Municipal Airport at 1:30 p.m. on December 8.

A large black smoke cloud could be seen following the crash.

EPD says there is no threat to the public.

According to the NTSB, the aircraft was identified as a Skystar Kitfox Series 5 airplane.

"Tragically, the pilot is deceased; no passengers were aboard. The individual's name is being withheld for next of kin notification," stated Eloy Police officials. "We are in close coordination with the FAA, actively investigating the cause of the collision. Further updates will be provided as our investigation progresses."

