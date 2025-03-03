FBI agent involved in deadly Hopi reservation shooting

The Brief A suspect is dead following a shooting involving an FBI agent, according to the agency. The shooting happened in Moenkopi, which is located within the Hopi reservation.



Officials with both the FBI and the Navajo Police Department have released details surrounding a shooting Monday morning on the Hopi reservation that left a suspect dead.

What we know:

Per a statement from Navajo Police, FBI agents executed a search warrant at around 7:25 a.m. at Moenkopi when the suspect pulled out a weapon on the agents.

In a separate statement, FBI officials said the suspect was shot, and has since died.

"No FBI or task force personnel were injured," read a portion of the FBI's statement. "The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

The incident, according to Navajo Police, resulted in schools being placed on lockdown, but they say there is no active threat to the community.

Area where the shooting happened

