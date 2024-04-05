Expand / Collapse search
FBI investigating Phoenix Police officer over 'serious criminal acts,' officials say

By
Updated  April 5, 2024 4:11pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they have been notified by the FBI of an ongoing investigation that involves one of their officers.

In a short statement released on April 5, officials say the investigation was over "serious criminal acts," but police did not elaborate on the nature of the acts that are now under investigation.

Phoenix Police headquarters

"Given the gravity of the allegations, the Department has initiated the disciplinary process, up to and including termination of the officer in question, in accordance with the due process rights afforded to public employees," read a portion of the statement. "

A Phoenix Police spokesperson referred all inquiries related to the investigation to the FBI, but FBI officials say they are unable to comment.