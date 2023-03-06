FBI says not to travel to parts of Mexico for spring break after 4 Americans are reportedly kidnapped

As spring break travel gets underway, U.S. authorities are warning against traveling to parts of Mexico after news came down that four Americans are missing in the country.

The FBI office in San Antonio, Texas sounded the alarm, saying the Americans were fired upon, held at gunpoint, and appear to be the victims of a kidnapping.

Places like Rocky Point are hot spots for Arizonans, but it's now in the "please reconsider travel" advisory.

"If you're driving there, which most people will from Arizona, stay on the main highways. Try not to veer too far off course. That's where you can kind of get into sticky situations," says Brooke Brennan with FBI Phoenix. "Have an emergency contact, make sure you're checking in with them, and make sure they know how often you plan to check in with them."

In addition to an emergency contact you check in with on regularly scheduled times, the FBI also recommends saving the contact information for American embassies in whichever part of Mexican you plan to head to.

"Only use official forms of travel – so official taxis, shuttles, maybe for the resort that you're staying at. Unofficial travel and unauthorized travel usually can make you an easier target and that's where some of these kidnappings have occurred," Brennan explained.

Another warning: don't be flashy with your wallet or your watches. It draws attention.

Mexico's President says the four Americans crossed the border to buy medicine and ended up in a confrontation between groups. He says he expects the issue to be resolved, adding that his administration is working with the governor of the state where the kidnapping took place.

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico said an innocent Mexican citizen died in the attack. American agencies are also collaborating with Mexican authorities to find the missing citizens.

If you must travel to Mexico, authorities strongly recommend:

Keep traveling companions and family back home informed of your travel plans. If separating from your travel group, send a friend your GPS location. If taking a taxi alone, take a photo of the taxi number and/or license plate and text it to a friend.

Use toll roads when possible and avoid driving alone or at night. In many states, police presence and emergency services are extremely limited outside the state capital or major cities.

Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.

Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

Be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Mexico.

Mariners planning travel to Mexico should check for U.S. maritime advisories and alerts , which include instructions on reporting suspicious activities and attacks to Mexican naval authorities.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist

