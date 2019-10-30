FBI: Search underway for man accused of stealing from armored car in Tempe

article

Officials with the FBI say they are searching for a man accused of stealing from an armored car that happened over over the weekend.

In a statement, police say the incident happened at around noon outside a wholesale retailer location near Elliot Road and Priest Drive. The armored car was later located behind a furniture store nearby, with money missing.

FBI officials have identified the suspect as the armored car's driver, 23-year-old Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa. Villa is facing multiple charges, including theft and conspiracy.

Villa is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, weighing 132lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villa has a tattoo under his wrist, but authorities did not provide a description of the tattoo.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (623) 466-1999, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tips can also be reported to the FBI tips website.

