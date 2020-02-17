FD: Driver killed after car crashes into Mesa home

The Mesa Fire Department say a person has died after a car crashed into a home Monday morning.

The crash happened near Broadway and Lindsey Roads. Fire officials say a car crashed into a mobile home.

"Crews performed life-saving efforts on the 40-year-old male driver who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene," said Mike Castillo, Mesa Fire Public Information Officer.

Firefighters were able to get the two people inside the home out safely. They were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.