Woman killed in suspected hit-and-run in north Phoenix, police searching for driver
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday evening.
What we know:
A woman was found in critical condition near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at around 7:29 p.m. on Jan. 12.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Dig deeper:
"Preliminary information indicates the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity was not released. Police did not give a description of a potential vehicle or suspect involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For Spanish, call 480-837-8446.
Map of where the pedestrian was struck.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department