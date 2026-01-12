Woman killed in suspected hit-and-run in north Phoenix, police searching for driver

The Brief A pedestrian has died after a suspected hit-and-run in north Phoenix on Monday night. Police said a possible vehicle involved fled the scene after the collision. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness.



Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Monday evening.

What we know:

A woman was found in critical condition near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road at around 7:29 p.m. on Jan. 12.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Dig deeper:

"Preliminary information indicates the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity was not released. Police did not give a description of a potential vehicle or suspect involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For Spanish, call 480-837-8446.

Map of where the pedestrian was struck.