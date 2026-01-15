Woman dead following Maryvale shooting: PD

The Brief A woman is dead following a shooting in Phoenix, according to police. The incident happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback.



Phoenix Police are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting that has left one person dead.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Highland at around 1:47 a.m., following a call regarding an injured person.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult woman with at least one gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman deceased," the statement reads, in part.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify a suspect in their statement, nor did they reveal any details on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Phoenix Police say anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the incident happened