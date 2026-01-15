Phoenix cracks down on abandoned shopping carts as part of new ordinance

The Brief A new shopping cart ordinance has taken effect in Phoenix. The new ordinance requires retailers that provide shopping carts to customers to complete a certification. The certification confirms the stores are following a set of shopping cart guidelines.



A new effort to hold businesses accountable for shopping carts left abandoned in Phoenix neighborhoods has begun, as a new city ordinance is now in effect.

What we know:

The new shopping cart ordinance requires retailers that provide shopping carts to customers to complete a certification. That certification confirms that the stores are following shopping cart guidelines. Those guidelines require that the store's shopping carts have locking wheel systems in place for cart management and retrieval, or that the stores have implemented an effective shopping cart management plan that prevents carts from leaving the store property, as well as a method to ensure timely retrieval.

That also must include a contract for cart retrieval services.

Retailers will also need to provide detailed information to complete the certification, such as the number of carts they own, a point of contact, and billing information. Any store that has not complied with the certification requirements by today will face enforcement actions. Those actions include a fee for every cart returned by the city.

The fee is $25 for stores that have a retrieval contract and a $50 fee if they do not have a contract.

What they're saying:

Municipal officials hope that it will reduce the large amount of shopping carts that are left in random places around the city.

What you can do:

There is also a phone number, email address, and website where residents can report abandoned shopping carts.

City of Phoenix Abandoned Shopping Cart Retrieval Program

https://www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/nsd/blight-removal/code-enforcement/abandoned-shopping-carts.html