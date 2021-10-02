FDNY suspends 9 firefighters over racist messages after death of George Floyd

article

Nine FDNY firefighters have been suspended without pay after an investigation revealed alleged racist messages and memes mocking the death of George Floyd and black people.

According to a report in the New York Times, white firefighters "shared racist message and memes on their phones mocking [Floyd's] dying moments," likened Black people to "wild animals" and "gloated about how police could ‘legally shoot Black children.’"

The messages and memes were seen by Black members of the FDNY, who took their complaints to FDNY leadership.

The suspensions range from a few days to six months and are the largest punitive action in the FDNY's history.

"When these memes were reported we investigated in and the suspension were the result," FDNY spokesman Jim Long told the New York Post.

