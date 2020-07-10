Feeling the heat: COVID-19 testing continues despite extreme heat in Arizona

On July 10, high demand for COVID-19 testing meant another day of long lines at one drive-thru location, and with high temperatures, it can make things pretty tough for those who have to spend time out in the heat.

Medical workers adapting to extreme heat

The heat makes it challenging for everyone involved, especially the health care workers who are testing patients in outdoor drive-thrus, like the one at South Mountain Community College.

The site at SMCC is offering tests from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with workers worker in two shifts. Some of the workers are fully covered from head to toe, in full protective gear, under the dangerously hot temperatures. The site's manager, Marsha Wood, says everyday, they’re learning and making changes, especially with the extreme heat, and they want things to run as smoothly as possible.

To keep the staff and volunteers safe, Wood says they take breaks every 10 minutes, and she makes sure they are drinking water.

"I personally go around and check on every individual to make sure they’re hydrated and make sure they are OK because these are really challenging conditions to work under," said Wood.

There are also tents and power generators to keep them cool.

