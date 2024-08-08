Fiery crash kills 1 person, prompts road closures: Tempe PD

One person is dead, according to Tempe Police, following a fiery crash along University Drive on Thursday.

In a statement, Tempe Police said while Mesa firefighters were responding to a separate call at an apartment complex, they saw smoke coming from the area of University Drive and Evergreen Road. When fire crews responded, the saw a power pole that was struck, and one vehicle on fire.

"After putting out the fire, it was determined there was a single occupant in the vehicle who was deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Police say there are hard closures in place at University and Evergreen, as well as University and May Street. The closures are expected to last for hours.

Area where the crash happened