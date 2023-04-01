Fight between vehicles in Phoenix ends in double shooting

A man and woman were shot after a fight broke out between two vehicles in Phoenix on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened near 55th Avenue and McDowell Road at around 11:30 p.m. on March 31.

Detectives say the two victims were in a car when they got into some kind of altercation with the occupants of another vehicle.

"There was an exchange of gunfire with the other vehicle which resulted in injuries to the man and the woman," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix Police.

The victims are expected to survive their injuries, and the other vehicle fled before police came.

The investigation is ongoing.

