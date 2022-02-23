Fight leads to deadly shooting in north Phoenix

article

A young man was killed after a fight escalated into a shooting near 19th Avenue and Dunlap Tuesday night, Phoenix police said.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 22. Officers were called to the north Phoenix neighborhood and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

The man, who was not identified, died from his injuries. Another man involved stayed at the scene.

Police say the man and the victim had been fighting when the shooting broke out.

Officials did not say whether an arrest had been made. The investigation is ongoing.

