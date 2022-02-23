Fight leads to deadly shooting in north Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
11
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until THU 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Fight leads to deadly shooting in north Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
police lights article

PHOENIX - A young man was killed after a fight escalated into a shooting near 19th Avenue and Dunlap Tuesday night, Phoenix police said.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 22. Officers were called to the north Phoenix neighborhood and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

The man, who was not identified, died from his injuries. Another man involved stayed at the scene.

Police say the man and the victim had been fighting when the shooting broke out. 

Officials did not say whether an arrest had been made. The investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:



 