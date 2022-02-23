Deadly crash closes I-10 in west Phoenix, causing major traffic backup

A deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 75th Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The collision happened near the 83rd Avenue exit, according to the Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say a sedan may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the sedan has died, and no other injuries were reported. No identities were released.

A major traffic backup was seen extending back to 59th Avenue amid the morning rush hour.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

