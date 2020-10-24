Expand / Collapse search
Fight near Starbucks leads to death of California man, 69; suspect, 20, in custody

By Dom Calicchio
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 69-year-old California man died Wednesday, three days after being knocked unconscious outside a Starbucks coffee shop for complaining about loud music, according to reports.

Following the death of the Sacramento-area resident, policed re-arrested a 20-year-old man who had been released on bail after initially facing battery and other charges in the dispute, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

The suspect, identified as River Baumann, was now being held on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Sacramento Bee.

OAKLAND GUNMAN WANTED IN DOUBLE MURDER TAKES HOSTAGE AT SHOE STORE, LATER SURRENDERS

“The victim was punched and he fell to the ground sustaining an injury to his head and he never regained consciousness,” Rocklin police Detective Zack Lewis told Sacramento’s KOVR-TV.

The victim, identified as Robert Ketner, was said to be a recently retired grandfather with an interest in motorcycles. He died soon after being taken off life support at a hospital, FOX 40 reported.

"He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte when the vehicle of some sort came by," a family member told FOX 40.

River Baumann.

"It was like really loud music. People were complaining about it. So, he pointed out which car it was and asked them to turn their music down."

The store in Rocklin was temporarily closed Thursday after employees learned the elderly man from nearby Citrus Heights had died, the station reported.

“I just can’t believe it,” customer Beverly Pilcher told KOVR.

A rose tattoo on the side of Baumann’s face helped police apprehend the suspect after the fight, the station reported.

Baumann was being held on $250,000 bail.

Read more at FOXNews.com.