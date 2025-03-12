Fire breaks out at Arizona Renaissance Festival fairgrounds
GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - No one was hurt when a fire broke out Tuesday night in a building on the Arizona Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in the far east Valley.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the fairgrounds just before 9:45 p.m. on March 11 and found heavy smoke coming from a large steel commercial building.
"The fire was upgraded to a first alarm, prompting additional crews from Mesa and Gilbert fire departments to respond," Superstition Fire and Medical District spokesperson Sophie Boukatch said. "Firefighters faced intense heat and flames as they worked to contain the blaze."
Crews remained on the scene Wednesday morning to extinguish hot spots.
Officials say the fire will not impact operations at the Renaissance Festival, which remains open on weekends through the end of the month.
(Superstition Fire and Medical District)
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown.