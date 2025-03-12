Fire breaks out at Arizona Renaissance Festival fairgrounds

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
10
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Fire breaks out at Arizona Renaissance Festival fairgrounds

By
Published  March 12, 2025 6:20am MST
Pinal County
FOX 10 Phoenix

1st-alarm fire sparks at AZ Renaissance Festival

No one was hurt when a fire broke out Tuesday night in a building on the Arizona Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in Gold Canyon.

The Brief

    • A first-alarm fire broke out on March 11 in a building at the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon.
    • No injuries were reported.
    • The fire will not impact operations at the festival, which is open on weekends through March 30.

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - No one was hurt when a fire broke out Tuesday night in a building on the Arizona Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in the far east Valley.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the fairgrounds just before 9:45 p.m. on March 11 and found heavy smoke coming from a large steel commercial building.

"The fire was upgraded to a first alarm, prompting additional crews from Mesa and Gilbert fire departments to respond," Superstition Fire and Medical District spokesperson Sophie Boukatch said. "Firefighters faced intense heat and flames as they worked to contain the blaze."

Crews remained on the scene Wednesday morning to extinguish hot spots.

Officials say the fire will not impact operations at the Renaissance Festival, which remains open on weekends through the end of the month.

Image 1 of 3

  (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of the Renaissance Festival

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from statements from the Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Renaissance Festival.

Pinal CountyNews