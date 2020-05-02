Fire crews say fire on Daisy Mountain was human-caused

Fire crews at Daisy Mountain spent most of the weekend battling a 259-acre brush fire near the Interstate 17 and New River Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the fire is human-caused.

Crews say the fire is east of the I-17 and north of New River Road.

There is 75% containment as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Arizona State Forestry is also working to fight the brush fire.

Officials say crews will be responding in the air and on the ground.