Fire department holds photo shoot for 9 babies born within months of each other

article

A fire department is celebrating their very own baby boom in California.

In a series of photos, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District announced the welcoming of nine babies born to families in the department from March and July of this year.

Credit: Rancho Cucamonga Fire District

“Say hello to Rancho Cucamonga Fire’s newest little members,” officials wrote on Facebook.

The babies are seen resting on their fathers’ firefighter gear in the first photo with hoses shaped to spell “RCFD”.

Credit: Rancho Cucamonga Fire District

In subsequent photos, the babies are shown in their fathers’ arms in front of fire trucks.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing," the department said in their post.