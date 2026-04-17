President Trump scheduled to speak at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix

The Brief President Donald Trump is set to speak at a Turning Point USA event in north Phoenix. The "Build The Red Wall" event is at Dream City Church. Doors open at 9 a.m. MST, with the event kicking off at 12 p.m. Erika Kirk and several Republican lawmakers are also scheduled to speak.



President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Phoenix on April 17 for an event hosted by Turning Point USA.

The backstory:

On March 31, we reported that Trump is expected to speak at the "Build The Red Wall" event, which is scheduled to take place at Dream City Church.

Doors open at 9 a.m. MST, with the event starting at 12 p.m. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

The event's website lists Trump, along with Erika Kirk, Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Abe Hamadeh, Paul Gosar, and Juan Ciscomani as speakers.

On April 14, Kirk skipped a TPUSA event in Athens, Georgia. According to Vice President JD Vance, Kirk opted out of the event due to safety concerns. Event attendees, according to our sister station WAGA, were also met by a significant group of peaceful protesters.

The other side:

Protesters plan to be outside the church during Trump's speech.

FOX 10 received a statement from East Valley Unite, which says, in part: "The key reason we are protesting is to make clear that Donald Trump is not welcome in Arizona. We don't want him to have a large, successful event, with no opposition, because that would indicate that he is well-received in our state, which is not the case."

East Valley Unite's statement on President Donald Trump's visit to Phoenix.

Big picture view:

The event is taking place at a time when polls show softening support for Trump.

President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

According to the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll numbers from March 19, 38% of those surveyed approve of Trump's job performance, while 60% disapprove.

The same poll, which was taken just weeks after the start of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, shows that 64% of those surveyed disapproved of Trump's handling of foreign policy.

Map of Dream City Church: