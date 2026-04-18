Phoenix considers new rules for homeless services in parks

The Brief The Phoenix City Council is considering an ordinance to restrict food distribution and medical services in city parks, with a vote scheduled for May 6. The proposal requires permits for services, limits groups to two permits per month for the same park, and makes violations a misdemeanor. City officials cite public health and resource concerns, while advocates argue the plan is punitive and limits essential aid for the homeless.



A possible crackdown is coming to help the homeless in Phoenix.

What we know:

The city is considering a ban on offering services to the homeless at city parks, as some people living near parks have complained.

Timeline:

Back in December, the City Council approved the "Safe Medical Treatment in Parks" ordinance, which bans unauthorized medical events and treatment in all city parks. That was supposed to go into effect on March 30, but was delayed.

Now, the council is set to vote May 6 on an expanded version which adds strict rules for food distribution into the mix. A permit is required, and you can only obtain two permits per month for the same park. If you violate this, it is a misdemeanor.

What they're saying:

Council members backing the plan say it is a matter of public health, arguing these activities overstretch city resources, draw large crowds, and leave behind trash, making it harder for others to enjoy the park. But local advocates feel it is a direct attack on the homeless.

"I can see a bunch of ways in which this ordinance is extremely broad and extremely punitive and extremely limiting of any sort of services in the park. And I also think it hurts people because people actually depend on these programs. This helps thousands of people in Phoenix all the time.It’s really a way that people stay alive," Elizabeth Venable, a lead organizer for Fund for Empowerment, said.

What you can do:

To vote in the survey regarding the proposed provisions before the ordinance is presented to city council in May, click here.