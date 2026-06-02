'Potential suspect' in news anchor disappearance; body of missing nuclear lab worker found | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Private investigator reports new tips regarding decades-old disappearance of news anchor; dog rescued by police from hot car in the East Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
1. ‘Potential suspect’ found in missing news anchor case
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A private investigator reported that a new witness came forward with a tip regarding the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
2. Dog rescued from hot car at Chandler shopping center
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Body camera footage captured the moment a Chandler police sergeant rescued a distressed dog from a hot vehicle, measuring an internal temperature of 132 degrees.
3. Body of missing nuclear lab worker found
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One of the bodies of the 11 mysteriously missing persons that had potential ties to U.S. nuclear secrets or rocket technology has been discovered by a hiker in a New Mexico national forest.
4. Man allegedly used fake money to pay for Taco Bell order
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A man allegedly used several counterfeit $20 movie prop bills to purchase about $74 worth of food from a Taco Bell in Bullhead City.
5. Cruise ship diverted to help in sailor rescue
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A cruise ship took a major detour last week to rescue a 74-year-old sailor who was stranded nearly 500 miles off the coast of Oregon.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Our overnight lows aren't cooling down as much as the official start to summer nears. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.
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