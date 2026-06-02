'Potential suspect' in news anchor disappearance; body of missing nuclear lab worker found | Nightly Roundup

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Private investigator reports new tips regarding decades-old disappearance of news anchor; dog rescued by police from hot car in the East Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

1. ‘Potential suspect’ found in missing news anchor case

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2. Dog rescued from hot car at Chandler shopping center

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3. Body of missing nuclear lab worker found

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4. Man allegedly used fake money to pay for Taco Bell order

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5. Cruise ship diverted to help in sailor rescue

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