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'Potential suspect' in news anchor disappearance; body of missing nuclear lab worker found | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 2, 2026 6:22 PM MST
Published June 2, 2026 6:22 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Private investigator reports new tips regarding decades-old disappearance of news anchor; dog rescued by police from hot car in the East Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

1. ‘Potential suspect’ found in missing news anchor case

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'Potential suspect' found in 1995 cold case of missing news anchor
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'Potential suspect' found in 1995 cold case of missing news anchor

A private investigator reported that a new witness came forward with a tip regarding the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

2. Dog rescued from hot car at Chandler shopping center

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Chandler police rescue dog from 132-degree car at shopping center
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Chandler police rescue dog from 132-degree car at shopping center

Body camera footage captured the moment a Chandler police sergeant rescued a distressed dog from a hot vehicle, measuring an internal temperature of 132 degrees.

3. Body of missing nuclear lab worker found

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Hiker discovers body of missing New Mexico nuclear lab worker, police say
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Hiker discovers body of missing New Mexico nuclear lab worker, police say

One of the bodies of the 11 mysteriously missing persons that had potential ties to U.S. nuclear secrets or rocket technology has been discovered by a hiker in a New Mexico national forest.

4. Man allegedly used fake money to pay for Taco Bell order

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Man allegedly orders nearly $80 worth of Taco Bell using movie prop money in Bullhead City
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Man allegedly orders nearly $80 worth of Taco Bell using movie prop money in Bullhead City

A man allegedly used several counterfeit $20 movie prop bills to purchase about $74 worth of food from a Taco Bell in Bullhead City.

5. Cruise ship diverted to help in sailor rescue

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Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast
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Cruise ship diverts 120 miles to rescue 74-year-old sailor stranded off Oregon coast

A cruise ship took a major detour last week to rescue a 74-year-old sailor who was stranded nearly 500 miles off the coast of Oregon.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Overnight lows are staying warm in Arizona
Overnight lows are staying warm in Arizona

Overnight lows are staying warm in Arizona

Our overnight lows aren't cooling down as much as the official start to summer nears. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

Get the Full Forecast

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