Arizona weather forecast: Warm-up continues with triple-digit highs in Phoenix

The Brief June is bringing the heat! The Valley will see consistent triple-digit highs to kick off the new month. A ridge of high pressure will continue to guide warm air over the state, pushing highs into the mid-to-upper-100s this week in Phoenix. While the Valley will remain dry this week, there will be a chance of showers in eastern Arizona later this week.



Our warm-up continues this week. A ridge of high pressure sits to our east, over Texas, for the next couple of days.

At the same time, an area of low pressure will take shape and run to the south of Arizona between Wednesday and Thursday. This combo helps guide humid, warm air across the south and Southwest, including in eastern Arizona. This brings the eastern edge of our state low shower and storm chances for the next few days.

Today:

On Tuesday afternoon, the forecast high reaches 105 degrees in Phoenix. It will be a mostly sunny day with light to low-end breezy conditions. In eastern Arizona, the chance for showers only hits 10-20% Tuesday afternoon. There is also the threat of dry lightning, which increases the fire risk for the area.

The Rest of the Week:

A bit more moisture will uptick our rain chances by Wednesday afternoon for the same general area of eastern Arizona, over the White Mountains and up the eastern portion of the Mogollon Rim. Temperatures continue to rise, with a forecast high of 106 Wednesday and 107 by Thursday in Phoenix.

Rain chances will yet again sit scattered on Thursday afternoon for the eastern part of our state. Yet again, a few storms could fire off over the higher terrain. Rain chances cut off by the weekend as the storm system to our south pulls away from us. Our temperatures remain warm, but will slip back to 106 Friday, 104 Saturday and 103 Sunday. It will be sunny to mostly sunny each day, too.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week the triple digits stick around, but do not climb much – remaining near 105, again.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)