Sky Harbor Airport shooting 9-1-1 calls: New audio reveals Christmas night chaos

The Brief Newly released 9-1-1 calls reveal the chaos inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas night in 2024, when a family dispute escalated into violence. Three people were shot and a fourth person was stabbed near a restaurant on the third level of Terminal 4, though all four individuals survived their injuries. Phoenix police recommended charges against six people, but prosecutors turned down most counts due to an unlikely chance of conviction, leaving Jesus Casas as the only individual charged.



Newly released 9-1-1 calls showcase the complete chaos that unfolded inside Sky Harbor Airport on Christmas night in 2024 when three people were shot and a fourth was stabbed.

What we know:

The shooting took place on the third level of Terminal 4. Police say a family was gathered at one of the restaurants when an argument escalated into violence.

"Oh my god. He shot her! He shot my wife! He shot, he shot her. Oh my god!" a caller said.

The 9-1-1 Calls:

The 9-1-1 tapes give insight into the fear felt by callers inside the airport on Dec. 25, 2024, as cries for help echoed in the background of one call to dispatch.

"Oh my God, oh, my God. What's the emergency? Come on, come to the airport. I need the airport police, I need the airport police, I need the airport police!" another caller screamed.

Police reported finding a woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds near the restaurant. One caller explained to dispatch that the shooter had reportedly fled the scene and the weapon was with one of the victims.

"Dad took the gun, he took the gun, the dad took the gun, but the kid... There was a kid and a girl, they took off, and they parked in the airport and, um... I'm pretty sure it was like the eighth level or something, but... But the dad has the gun. The dad is right here. He's been shot too," the caller said.

Timeline:

A shelter in place was briefly ordered as investigators tried to work through the chaotic scene. Another caller shared that his girlfriend ran for shelter amid the sound of gunfire.

"My girlfriend, yeah, she's there, she called me, she cried and screaming and ran into the bathroom," the caller told dispatchers.

On another call to 9-1-1, one of the victims' relatives speaks directly to police.

"There was just a shooting at the airport. My daughter and I were shot. And my other daughter is with the shooter. And they're still in the airport area. OK, are you still on the phone with them? Have they called 911? They are taking my daughter-in-law to the hospital right now. But my daughter is with a shooter. That's her boyfriend, and they're still in the Sky Harbor area," the relative said.

Dig deeper:

Police later detained a man and an underage girl in a parking garage. The man had been stabbed. All four injured were able to recover.

One person, Jesus Casas, was later charged in the incident.

What's next:

Phoenix police did originally recommend charges for six people in connection to this ordeal. The other charges were turned down due to the unlikely chance of a conviction. Casas is under an order of confinement within the Department of Corrections.