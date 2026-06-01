Professional bull rider killed in Mesa motorcycle crash at dangerous intersection

The Brief Professional bull rider Morgan Julian died Saturday following a motorcycle collision with another vehicle at a Mesa intersection. The fatal collision at Signal Butte Road and State Route 24 marks the third major crash at that exact intersection within a single week. A memorial fundraiser for his family is scheduled for June 20 at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Rodeo venue.



New details have emerged about a deadly motorcycle crash over the weekend.

What we know:

The victim has been identified as professional bull rider Morgan Julian. The fatal incident took place at a Mesa intersection that has seen three major crashes in just one week.

The backstory:

Julian was known for traveling to New River to compete in bull riding events. Friends and family are remembering him as a dedicated athlete and a pillar of the local rodeo community.

"That guy really rode bulls really good, was a real cowboy," Tonka Baj, a friend of Julian, said. "Morgan was a very genuine dude. Obviously, loved riding bulls but more importantly loved helping other guys achieve their goals and help them and make them better."

Julian was a finalist in several high-level competitions and won numerous events at the Roadrunner before making the professional circuit.

Timeline:

On May 30, he died in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Signal Butte Road and State Route 24.

The dangerous stretch of road has been the site of two other major accidents within a seven-day period. The first occurred on May 24 when a 51-year-old man was killed. Another collision followed on May 26, which resulted in an injured person being transported to a local hospital. Julian passed away just four days later.

Local perspective:

Beyond his career on the dirt, Julian integrated his three children into the rodeo culture.

"He was an amazing dad," friend Kelly Jo Hinshaw said. "Brought his kids everywhere with him and kept them a part of the rodeo world and all while being a good dad and a great bull rider and just a great friend to everybody."

About a year ago, Julian stepped away from riding bulls to focus on his family, but he remained deeply involved in the sport by judging competitions.

"He caught on pretty quickly so that he could always come out there and still be around it," Baj said. "You still get the butterflies of being around it, but it’s also safer when you’re sitting on the fence and not strapped to cattle."

Kelly Jo Hinshaw

Big picture view:

His legacy includes passing down his accumulated rodeo skills to the next generation of competitors.

"Even though he stopped bull riding, he still made sure to motivate these younger guys to keep them up and going," Hinshaw said.

What's next:

A memorial fundraiser to support his family is scheduled to take place at the Roadrunner on June 20. Event organizers say several regional organizations have already stepped forward to donate resources.

Map of the collision area.