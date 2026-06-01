Man sentenced for violent robbery at Glendale cellphone store

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The Brief Last October, police say Gilbert Lara was armed with a knife when he robbed a cellphone store near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road and assaulted an employee. Lara was arrested two days after the incident. Investigators say they used surveillance video from the robbery and cellphone records to link him to the crime. On June 1, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Lara was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping.



A man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Valley cellphone store that was caught on camera.

The backstory:

On Oct. 7, 2025, authorities say the suspect, later identified as Gilbert Lara, was armed with a knife when he walked into the store near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, demanding money from an employee.

Lara then stole cash from the register before forcing an employee into the back office, demanding she open the safe.

"When she was unable to comply, Lara struck her in the face, causing an injury near her eye," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a news release. "He then ordered her to remain in the office while he fled. The victim feared for her life and believed she would be stabbed."

Investigators were able to identify Lara as the suspect through surveillance video, cell phone records, and his car's license plate.

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"A subsequent search of his residence revealed clothing matching what he wore during the crime," MCAO said.

Dig deeper:

On June 1, MCAO said Lara, 53, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of kidnapping.

"Lara has a lengthy history of theft-related prior convictions and was on community supervision for armed robbery at the time of this offense," MCAO said.

What they're saying:

"Crimes like this go far beyond theft. They involve violence, fear, and control. The defendant’s violent actions and threats caused unimaginable fear and trauma," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "This 19-year prison sentence holds him accountable for the harm he caused. We also commend the courage and resilience the victim showed throughout this case."

Map of the area where the incident happened: