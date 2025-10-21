Violent Glendale attack: Man accused of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault

The Brief On Oct. 7, police say a suspect armed with a knife assaulted and robbed a store employee near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale. The suspect, identified as Gilbert Lara, was arrested two days later after the Glendale real time crime center quickly used camera footage to identify his vehicle. He's accused of kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.



The Glendale Police Department released a video of a man who it says committed a violent attack at a store and then stole money from the registers.

The Oct. 7 attack happened at an unspecified store near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10:30 a.m., and police said the suspect, Gilbert Lara, 52, was arrested two days after it happened.

What we know:

The victim was heard on the video calling 911, saying, "I just got jumped. I just got robbed. Help. Help … Hurry up, please."

The suspect, wearing a bright orange hoodie, is seen in a back room with the victim, holding her at knife point and moving her toward what looks like a safe. At one point, he hits her, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect leaves, gets into his car, and the victim says to the 911 dispatcher, "I don't know if he's gone. Can you just hurry up? Because I think he's gonna come back. I think he's outside of the store."

The video shows a blurred photo of the victim who has a bloody eye.

"The real time crime center quickly located the suspect and his vehicle on camera before and after the incident," the video said. "The suspect was identified, which resulted in his successful arrest."

(Left) Gilbert Lara, 52. Photos by the Glendale Police Department

What's next:

Lara is accused of kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Map of the area where the incident happened