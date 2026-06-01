Company drops housing plans at Tempe golf course; future for site unclear

The Brief Developer BB Living dropped its zoning application to build 244 housing units on the 40-acre Shalimar Golf Course in Tempe. Residents have expressed their concerns after the property's water was turned off, leading to dying wildlife and deteriorating grounds. Future plans for the site remain unknown at this time.



There is big news for a Tempe neighborhood battling a housing developer, as the company looking to turn the old Shalimar Golf Course into housing has dropped their zoning application, but it is still very unclear what that means for the 40-acre property.

The backstory:

We have previously reported on problems surrounding the golf course in 2025. The golf course closed for good in April that year, and by late May, people living in the area were complaining about problems with the golf course after the water stopped.

"Brown. Smelly. Sad. Abandoned," one area resident described her backyard view at the time.

The golf course owner, Jane Neiheisel, later apologized for the problems, but also said at the time that her plans aren't changing.

"The course has been for sale for 10 years," Neuheisel said. "We have not had one, even one inquiry about keeping it at the golf course."

What We Know Now:

A proposed zoning change to turn this golf course in Tempe into 244 housing units has been dropped by developer BB Living.

In a letter to the city, officials with BB Living wrote "...to formally request withdrawal of the entire application package from further review..."

What's next:

As for what will happen now, that is unknown. Shalimar Golf Course has not been watered in over a year.

"It's been terrible to watch trees dying, wildlife dying," said Carl Streiff of the Save Shalimar campaign.

But residents feel like they are getting new life.

"This was a great outcome," Streiff said.

The Save Shalimar group says they would be OK with housing, as long as it meets the current zoning requirements.

"We will move forward with a new plan that does not require a rezoning, will submit that plan in the very near future and we are excited to deliver much needed housing to Tempe," a statement from the group reads.

How long until more is known on the future plan by the developer is unclear.