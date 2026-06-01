Hantavirus kills Mohave County resident

The Brief A person has died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome in Mohave County, according to health officials there. The source of exposure for the case was not determined. Officials say the case is not related to the outbreak that happened onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.



Officials with the Mohave County Department of Public Health confirmed on June 1 that a person who lived in the county has died as a result of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.

What we know:

According to a statement, the case involved the so-called "Sin Nombre Virus," which is the type of hantavirus found in Arizona.

Health officials also said the case is "not related to the Andes virus outbreak associated with the MV Hondius cruise ship."

ILLUSTRATION of hantavirus testing concept with laboratory tubes containing cotton swabs and HANTAVIRUS labels photographed in front of a public domain hantavirus related microscopic image released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Expand

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who died was not released by county health officials.

It is unknown where the person contracted the virus and officials are not ruling out local transmission.

Dig deeper:

According to the California Department of Public Health, the Sin Nombre Virus is a type of hantavirus that is found in the rural southwestern or western states like Arizona. The virus carries a mortality rate ranging from 35% to 50%.

Health experts with CDPH said the deer mouse is the carrier of the Sin Nombre Virus. The county said most infections come from when you breathe in dust contaminated with fluids or nesting materials from rodents.

In their statement, officials with the Mohave County Department of Public Health said the Sin Nombre Virus is not known to spread from person to person.

Experts say hantavirus symptoms may develop one to eight weeks after exposure, and may include:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headache

Dizziness

Chills

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Some people, according to health officials, may develop the following symptoms as the disease progresses:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

What you can do:

"The best way to prevent hantavirus is to avoid contact with rodents and rodent-contaminated materials," read a portion of Mohave County's statement.

The statement also includes a list of suggestions for people:

Watch for signs of rodent activity, including droppings and nesting materials

Air out enclosed spaces, like garages, seasonal cabins, RVs, windows and doors for at least 30 minutes before cleaning

Avoid sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings, which can stir contaminated dust into the air

Spray droppings or nests with a disinfectant solution and allow it to soak before cleanup

Wear gloves and a well-fitting mask when cleaning contaminated areas

Seal holes and gaps around homes, garages, sheds, and other structures to prevent rodents from entering

Store food, pet food, and garbage in rodent-resistant containers

Map of Mohave County