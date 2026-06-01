Deadly hantavirus case in Arizona; plans for new homes at golf course site withdrawn | Nightly Roundup

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1 dead from hantavirus in Arizona county; future for Arizona golf course site unclear after company withdraws housebuilding plan; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 1, 2026.

1. Hantavirus kills resident in Mohave County

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2. Nancy Guthrie case: Veteran investigator speaks out

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3. Plans for new homes at former golf course withdrawn

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4. Woman accused of faking terminal cancer in scheme

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5. Arizona attempted murder suspect arrested

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