Deadly hantavirus case in Arizona; plans for new homes at golf course site withdrawn | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - 1 dead from hantavirus in Arizona county; future for Arizona golf course site unclear after company withdraws housebuilding plan; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 1, 2026.
1. Hantavirus kills resident in Mohave County
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A person living in Mohave County has died from the hantavirus, according to health officials there. Officials say the death is not related to the outbreak that happened onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.
2. Nancy Guthrie case: Veteran investigator speaks out
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A leading forensic scientist who spent decades with one of the country's largest medical examiner's offices shared what she believes may have happened to Nancy Guthrie.
3. Plans for new homes at former golf course withdrawn
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Developer BB Living withdrew its rezoning request for a 40-acre property in Tempe. Neighbors called the update a win, but the future of the now-shuttered golf course remains unclear.
4. Woman accused of faking terminal cancer in scheme
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A Pennsylvania woman accused of faking terminal brain cancer to scam friends, family members and supporters out of thousands of dollars is among the FBI's most wanted fugitives after authorities said she used the donations to fund luxury travel and vacations in Australia instead of medical treatment.
5. Arizona attempted murder suspect arrested
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A 46-year-old Arizona man accused of tying up his girlfriend with bed sheets and attacking her inside a trailer was arrested at Legoland in southern California.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
The start of June is already hot, with triple digits returning. A weak high-pressure system will lead to warming temperatures this week, bringing expected highs of 106 to the Valley.
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