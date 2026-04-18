Valley activist warns against Iran deal after Strait of Hormuz closure

The Brief Iran has reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing a U.S. naval blockade, just one day after announcing the opening. A Valley resident and founder of the Iran Liberty Foundation views the latest developments as predictable instability. President Trump indicated that negotiations could continue through the weekend, but threatened to resume airstrikes if a deal is not reached by Wednesday.



Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, just one day after it reopened. The move upends a fragile agreement with the U.S., which could spell trouble for the war and the U.S. economy.

Local perspective:

Hessam Rahimian, a Valley man who fled Iran’s regime and founded the Iran Liberty Foundation, says the mixed messaging surrounding this war is disheartening but not surprising. He said the uncertainty and contradictions are typical when dealing with the Islamic Republic.

Big picture view:

Rahimian’s comments echo a broader sense of confusion as mixed signals from both Washington and Tehran leave many questioning the situation in the Middle East. On April 18, Iran reversed course, backing off its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing an ongoing U.S. naval blockade.

Fox News reports the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is now warning ships in the region that any movement toward the strait could be seen as cooperation with the U.S. This stands in sharp contrast to just one day ago, when Iran’s foreign minister and President Trump both declared the strait open.

The president doubled down at his speech in Phoenix on April 17, striking a defiant tone on the war as markets rallied and oil prices fell on that news.

What they're saying:

Now, that momentum is fading and Rahimian says no deal with Iran should be trusted.

"It is guaranteed that if there is any type of a deal, regardless of the conditions, the regime will go back," he said. "We'll attack again, we'll support the proxies globally, and they'll do whatever it takes so they can gain the control of other nations with their hate for the West."

What's next:

After leaving Phoenix Friday, Trump told reporters that negotiations will continue through the weekend. The president said he may end the ceasefire with Iran and even threatened to start dropping bombs again unless a deal is reached by April 22.