Bull rider killed in East Valley motorcycle crash; Larry Fitzgerald's father dies l Morning News Brief

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From a motorcycle crash in the East Valley that claimed the life of a professional bull rider to the father of a soon-to-be-Arizona Cardinals Hall of Famer passing away, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 2.

1. "He was an amazing dad"

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2. Ex-inmate exposes AZ prison medical neglect

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3. Update on deadly Peoria shooting

4. "It's not over with"

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5. Rest in peace

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