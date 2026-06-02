Bull rider killed in East Valley motorcycle crash; Larry Fitzgerald's father dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Kelly Jo Hinshaw; Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From a motorcycle crash in the East Valley that claimed the life of a professional bull rider to the father of a soon-to-be-Arizona Cardinals Hall of Famer passing away, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 2.
1. "He was an amazing dad"
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A professional bull rider died Saturday following a motorcycle collision in Mesa, marking the third major crash at that exact intersection within a single week.
2. Ex-inmate exposes AZ prison medical neglect
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An 83-page federal order strips the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry of its medical control following 14 years of constitutional violations and preventable deaths.
3. Update on deadly Peoria shooting
A verbal argument turned violent on Monday morning, leaving a 31-year-old man dead in Peoria.
4. "It's not over with"
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The son of a Phoenix woman killed in 1998 shares his continued hope for justice after murder charges against a suspect were dropped.
5. Rest in peace
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Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of Arizona Cardinals soon-to-be Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, has died. He was 71.
A look at today's weather
The Valley's warm-up continues on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-100s.
Click here for full forecast