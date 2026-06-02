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Bull rider killed in East Valley motorcycle crash; Larry Fitzgerald's father dies l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 2, 2026 9:52 AM MST
Published June 2, 2026 9:52 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Kelly Jo Hinshaw; Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From a motorcycle crash in the East Valley that claimed the life of a professional bull rider to the father of a soon-to-be-Arizona Cardinals Hall of Famer passing away, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 2.

1. "He was an amazing dad"

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Professional bull rider killed in Mesa motorcycle crash at dangerous intersection
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Professional bull rider killed in Mesa motorcycle crash at dangerous intersection

A professional bull rider died Saturday following a motorcycle collision in Mesa, marking the third major crash at that exact intersection within a single week.

2. Ex-inmate exposes AZ prison medical neglect

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Misdiagnosed and ignored: How preventable deaths sparked a takeover of Arizona's prison healthcare
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Misdiagnosed and ignored: How preventable deaths sparked a takeover of Arizona's prison healthcare

An 83-page federal order strips the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry of its medical control following 14 years of constitutional violations and preventable deaths.

3. Update on deadly Peoria shooting

Jackson Berry killed in Peoria neighborhood fight
Jackson Berry killed in Peoria neighborhood fight

Jackson Berry killed in Peoria neighborhood fight

A verbal argument turned violent on Monday morning, leaving a 31-year-old man dead in Peoria.

4. "It's not over with"

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Sarah Jane Carr's family vows to keep believing in justice after dismissed murder charges
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Sarah Jane Carr's family vows to keep believing in justice after dismissed murder charges

The son of a Phoenix woman killed in 1998 shares his continued hope for justice after murder charges against a suspect were dropped.

5. Rest in peace

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'He was the rock of our family': Larry Fitzgerald's father dies at 71
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'He was the rock of our family': Larry Fitzgerald's father dies at 71

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of Arizona Cardinals soon-to-be Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, has died. He was 71.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/2/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/2/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/2/26

The Valley's warm-up continues on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-100s.

Click here for full forecast

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