2 minors among 5 shot in Tolleson, police say

The Brief Five people, including three adults and two minors, were shot near 95th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Victims arrived at area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after the 1:15 a.m. incident. Phoenix Police are investigating, but they have not released any information regarding a suspect.



Five people were shot, including two minors, near a Tolleson home overnight.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on April 18 near 95th Avenue and Buckeye Road

"While investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses, multiple individuals arrived at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds," Phoenix Police said.

Five people, including three adults and two minors, were shot. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting and the extent of the victims' injuries are unknown.

Officers did not release any information about a suspect.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby location of the shooting.