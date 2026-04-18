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9 people shot in separate overnight shootings in West Valley | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 18, 2026 5:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Two separate overnight shootings in the West Valley have left nine people, including six minors, injured; Phoenix looks to implement new rules for homeless services in city parks; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 18, 2026.

1. Suspect sought in shooting that left 5 hospitalized in West Valley 

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2 minors among 5 shot in Tolleson, police say
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2 minors among 5 shot in Tolleson, police say

Five people, including three adults and two minors, were shot near 95th Avenue and Buckeye Road early Saturday morning.

2. 4 shot at Litchfield Park party involving minors

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4 minors hospitalized after shooting at Litchfield Park party, police say
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4 minors hospitalized after shooting at Litchfield Park party, police say

Four minors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive.

3. Phoenix park restrictions on homeless help

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Phoenix considers new rules for homeless services in parks
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Phoenix considers new rules for homeless services in parks

The Phoenix City Council is considering an ordinance to restrict food distribution and medical services in city parks, with a vote scheduled for May 6.

4. Arizona Iranian community says any deal with Iran should not be believed

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Valley activist warns against Iran deal after Strait of Hormuz closure
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Valley activist warns against Iran deal after Strait of Hormuz closure

A Valley resident who fled Iran's regime weighs in after Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz just one day after announcing the opening.

5. Police searching for suspect accused of shooting two men

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting two men

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting two men

Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots from his car at an apartment complex, striking two victims.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/18/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/18/26

Saturday's high was above-average, as the Valley hits the 90s, making for a hot spring weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on when we can expect wind gusts of up to 45 mph. 

Get the full forecast

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