9 people shot in separate overnight shootings in West Valley | Nightly Roundup

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Two separate overnight shootings in the West Valley have left nine people, including six minors, injured; Phoenix looks to implement new rules for homeless services in city parks; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 18, 2026.

1. Suspect sought in shooting that left 5 hospitalized in West Valley

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2. 4 shot at Litchfield Park party involving minors

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3. Phoenix park restrictions on homeless help

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4. Arizona Iranian community says any deal with Iran should not be believed

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5. Police searching for suspect accused of shooting two men

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