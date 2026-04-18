9 people shot in separate overnight shootings in West Valley | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Two separate overnight shootings in the West Valley have left nine people, including six minors, injured; Phoenix looks to implement new rules for homeless services in city parks; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 18, 2026.
1. Suspect sought in shooting that left 5 hospitalized in West Valley
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Five people, including three adults and two minors, were shot near 95th Avenue and Buckeye Road early Saturday morning.
2. 4 shot at Litchfield Park party involving minors
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Four minors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive.
3. Phoenix park restrictions on homeless help
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The Phoenix City Council is considering an ordinance to restrict food distribution and medical services in city parks, with a vote scheduled for May 6.
4. Arizona Iranian community says any deal with Iran should not be believed
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A Valley resident who fled Iran's regime weighs in after Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz just one day after announcing the opening.
5. Police searching for suspect accused of shooting two men
Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots from his car at an apartment complex, striking two victims.
A look at your weather
Saturday's high was above-average, as the Valley hits the 90s, making for a hot spring weekend. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on when we can expect wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Get the full forecast