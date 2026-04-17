Arizona weather forecast: Highs will climb back into the 90s this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief Highs on Friday in the Valley will be right around normal at 86 degrees. A weekend warm-up is coming, with highs in the 90s forecast for Saturday and Sunday. We'll get some heat relief next week, as highs will drop back into the 80s by Wednesday.



We're in store for a weekend warm up!

Friday and the Weekend:

The forecast high caps at 86 degrees in Phoenix today, thanks to the moderating effect of a passing cold front. The average high this time of year is 86 in Phoenix – making this a perfectly normal day. It will be sunny across the state on Friday and Saturday, too.

The forecast high begins to climb over the weekend as a ridge of warmth builds up. The high temperature reaches 91 on Saturday and 96 by Sunday. Both days will begin comfortably, in the 60s for morning lows. Some clouds will begin to build on Sunday and winds will increase, too. In Phoenix, it turns breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph on Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, the forecast high remains warm in the middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, the forecast high will start to slip back into the 80s with some low shower chances for northern Arizona by the following weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)