4 minors hospitalized after shooting at Litchfield Park party, police say

The Brief Four minors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported the shooting occurred at a juvenile party in the Litchfield Park area. Authorities have not identified any suspects, and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unknown.



Four minors were hospitalized following a shooting in Litchfield Park early Saturday morning.

What we know:

At 1:17 a.m., deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots and people screaming near Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive. Emergency dispatchers and deputies "heard what they believed to be gunfire."

Four victims, all identified as minors, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MCSO, the shooting involved a "juvenile party." However, they had no identified any suspects.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities were not disclosed. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting area.