4 minors hospitalized after shooting at Litchfield Park party, police say
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - Four minors were hospitalized following a shooting in Litchfield Park early Saturday morning.
What we know:
At 1:17 a.m., deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots and people screaming near Florence Avenue and Jacobson Drive. Emergency dispatchers and deputies "heard what they believed to be gunfire."
Four victims, all identified as minors, were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to MCSO, the shooting involved a "juvenile party." However, they had no identified any suspects.
What we don't know:
The victims' identities were not disclosed. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office