Fire in east Valley requires multi-department response to get under control
A large plume of smoke from a fire in the east Valley could be seen for miles on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened on a county island and fire crews from Mesa, Gilbert and the Superstition Fire Department all responded to the blaze.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the fire took place in a storage yard near the intersection of Apache Trail and Mountain Road.
There are no known injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the release.