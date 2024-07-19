Fire in east Valley requires multi-department response to get under control

article

A large plume of smoke from a fire in the east Valley could be seen for miles on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened on a county island and fire crews from Mesa, Gilbert and the Superstition Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the fire took place in a storage yard near the intersection of Apache Trail and Mountain Road.

There are no known injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the release.

Map of where the fire happened: