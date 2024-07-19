Expand / Collapse search
Fire in east Valley requires multi-department response to get under control

Updated  July 19, 2024 9:48pm MST
A large plume of smoke from a fire in the east Valley could be seen for miles on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened on a county island and fire crews from Mesa, Gilbert and the Superstition Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

East Valley fire demands multi-department response

Fire at a storage yard requires multi-department response as smoke is seen for miles in the east Valley.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the fire took place in a storage yard near the intersection of Apache Trail and Mountain Road.

There are no known injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the release.

Map of where the fire happened: