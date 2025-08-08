Fire at Phoenix assisted living home sends 4 to hospital

The Brief A fire broke out on Aug. 7 at an assisted living home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Firefighters say caregivers safely evacuated all the residents inside the home. Four people were hospitalized and are in stable condition.



A fire at an assisted living home on Thursday night in northwest Phoenix left four people hospitalized.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When Phoenix Fire Department crews got to the scene, they found a fast-moving fire that appeared to have started in the carport before spreading to the home.

"Crews deployed hose lines into the home for search, rescue and fire attack, while a ladder company went to the roof for a coordinated attack," Capt. Rob McDade said. "Firefighters gained fired [sic] control and were able to eventually extinguish the fire."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Caregivers were praised for saving residents when a fire broke out on Aug. 7 at an assisted living home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

McDade said caregivers inside the home evacuated all residents to safety in the backyard. Four of the residents were treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What's next:

"Members of the community assistance program are working with the caretakers, managing all their needs at this time," McDade said.

