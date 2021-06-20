Expand / Collapse search
Firefighter hospitalized, 4 displaced after North Phoenix house fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fire crews extinguish North Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX - A firefighter was overcome by the extreme heat while battling a first-alarm house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive on June 19.

While battling the flames, part of the roof collapsed and crews had to pull out of the collapsing building.

"During this time a first alarm was dispatched," officials said in a statement. "This allows more firefighters on-scene to rotate crews in and out of the work zone due to the extreme temperatures we are experiencing."

Officials said a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A woman and three children were displaced from their home, and the pet dog was able to escape unharmed.

