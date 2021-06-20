Expand / Collapse search
Toddler in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Ambulance (file)

PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool near 19th Avenue and Dunlap Saturday night.

Fire crews had come to the area after reports that a girl had been rescued after being found in a pool at an apartment complex in the area.

When they arrived, they found the girl awake and breathing.

She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Earlier that night, a 2-year-old boy had been pulled from a pool at the Pointe Squaw Peak Resort near 16th Street and Northern.

The boy was found awake and crying, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition for treatment.

