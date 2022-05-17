12 evacuated after fire burns church near downtown Phoenix

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A dozen people are safe after a fire broke out on May 17 at a church near downtown Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

A dozen people are safe after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a church near downtown Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the first-alarm fire broke out at Grace Pointe Church at about 4 a.m. on May 17, near Third Street and McDowell Road.

Capt. Todd Keller says firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.

"As firefighters were making an interior fire fight crews encountered a partial roof collapse," Capt. Keller said in a statement.

Because of this, crews switched to a defensive strategy to battle the flames. After less than an hour, firefighters gained control of the fire.

Twelve people inside the church were safely evacuated. One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Woman was inside the church when fire started

"I was sleeping on the stage of the church and all I heard was, ‘fire, fire, get out,’" said a woman who was inside the church when the fire broke out. "And I was outside and it was horrible. I just wanted to sleep, and I saw the flames, and it was, it was scary. I just… now our place is all gone, it's all gone."

The church runs a program where it takes people off the street to give them food and shelter.