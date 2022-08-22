Firefighters battle massive house fire in north Scottsdale

Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a home Monday morning in north Scottsdale.

SkyFOX was over the scene on Aug. 22 near Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said crews initially gained control of the fire until a hot spot flared up. Firefighters are working to regain control of the fire.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out at a home on the morning of Aug. 22 in north Scottsdale.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: