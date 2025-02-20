Firing squad bill advances in AZ Legislature; Valley home destroyed by fire l Morning News Brief

A driver was hurt after crashing into a Phoenix home; two people died in a midair collision at an airport near Tucson; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2025.
A bill that would ask voters to allow the use of firing squads during executions has advanced in the Arizona Legislature; two people were hospitalized after an East Valley home went up in flames; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of February 20.
1. AZ firing squad bill
Arizona's House committee advances a bill proposing firing squads for executions, citing flaws in the lethal injection process.
2. Valley home goes up in flames
A Chandler home was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night, and two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
3. WM Phoenix Open arrests
Scottsdale Police say the increase in arrests and calls for service at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was expected and due to ideal weather and planning.
4. Update on Paul Bissonnette assault case
Two men accused of assaulting former NHL player Paul Bissonnette at Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale have been indicted on aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.
5. Many companies announce layoffs
Here are some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far this year.
Today's weather
A mostly sunny and warmer day in Phoenix with a high near 80 degrees.