Expand / Collapse search

Firing squad bill advances in AZ Legislature; Valley home destroyed by fire l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 20, 2025 10:04am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Car into home; Marana plane crash l Morning Headlines Feb. 20

A driver was hurt after crashing into a Phoenix home; two people died in a midair collision at an airport near Tucson; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2025.

A bill that would ask voters to allow the use of firing squads during executions has advanced in the Arizona Legislature; two people were hospitalized after an East Valley home went up in flames; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of February 20.

1. AZ firing squad bill

Featured

Arizona bill for executions by firing squad advances in State Capitol due to concerns with lethal injections
article

Arizona bill for executions by firing squad advances in State Capitol due to concerns with lethal injections

Arizona's House committee advances a bill proposing firing squads for executions, citing flaws in the lethal injection process.

2. Valley home goes up in flames

Featured

Chandler home destroyed in fire; 2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation
article

Chandler home destroyed in fire; 2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation

A Chandler home was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night, and two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

3. WM Phoenix Open arrests

Featured

Scottsdale Police see an increase in calls for service and arrests at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025
article

Scottsdale Police see an increase in calls for service and arrests at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025

Scottsdale Police say the increase in arrests and calls for service at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was expected and due to ideal weather and planning.

4. Update on Paul Bissonnette assault case

Featured

Paul Bissonnette assault case: 2 suspects indicted in Scottsdale restaurant attack
article

Paul Bissonnette assault case: 2 suspects indicted in Scottsdale restaurant attack

Two men accused of assaulting former NHL player Paul Bissonnette at Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale have been indicted on aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

5. Many companies announce layoffs

Featured

2025 layoffs: List of companies cutting jobs this year
article

2025 layoffs: List of companies cutting jobs this year

Here are some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far this year.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Thursday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Thursday in Phoenix

A mostly sunny and warmer day in Phoenix with a high near 80 degrees.

Morning BriefArizonaNewsAlerts