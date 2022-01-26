First COVID-19 case reported in Arizona 2 years ago: What's happened, what's to come

Jan. 26, 2022 marks two years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Arizona.

A 20-year-old Arizona State University student tested positive after traveling from Wuhan, China two years ago. Since then, more than 25,000 people in the state have died from coronavirus-related complications.

The state department of health reported more than 18,229 new positive cases and 275 deaths on Wednesday.

Healthcare leaders say that the world has seen plenty of progress in the past two years, with vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatments and now oral anti-viral medications on the horizon.

However, hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages and an overwhelming influx of patients. Many elective surgeries are still being deferred, and workers are physically and emotionally burned out.

The world has seen new variants emerge: delta, omicron, and now, according to some scientists, a new sub-variant of omicron has been found in Arizona.

"Whether it becomes dominant, whether we see any change to this at all - it's too early for us to predict anything at this point," said Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health.

Scientists say they've tracked 29 cases of the new so-called "stealth" omicron variant.

Arizona recorded the highest number of deaths this month from the pandemic, officials say.

