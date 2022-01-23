Embry Health cleans up after Phoenix-area COVID-19 testing sites' tents destroyed by weekend storm

Embry Health was in clean-up mode Sunday morning after storms damaged many of its COVID-19 testing sites the night before in the Phoenix area when strong winds and rain came through.

The mess came as Arizona is dealing with record COVID-19 cases and Embry Health runs one of the state's largest testing programs.

Raymond Embry, CEO and co-founder of Embry Health TestNOW, tweeted Sunday afternoon saying, "The storms last night across the east valley were brutal for @EmbryHealth. At least another twenty tents destroyed. I remember the first major storm to destroy a site back in August 2020. I thought when we put that back together it would be the last time, little did I know......"

He explained that most tents at COVID-19 testing sites across the Phoenix area were destroyed and testing was temporarily halted – but has since reopened back to regular hours.

Running an outdoor operation sometimes means battling mother nature, and that’s exactly what happened when storms rolled through the Valley, knocking over trash cans, ruining Embry's COVID-19 testing tents and sending supplies flying.

"Every so often we have these storms that roll through and basically destroy everything, so we are used to it now considering this a part of operating these sites," Embry said.

This isn’t the first time storms have impacted their operations. Back in 2020, monsoons left a similar impact and since then, they say they’re prepared.

"Ever since fall of 2020, we have a 20,000 square foot warehouse in Tolleson where we keep thousands of traffic cones as well as hundreds of tents just for situations like this," Embry explained. "Embry health is an emergency response company so, of course, we respond just as well to our own emergencies."

Embry Health pays for all of its supplies and doesn't get any funding from local, state or federal governments.

Embry Health was in clean-up mode Sunday morning after storms damaged many of its COVID-19 testing sites the night before when strong winds and rain came through. Photos courtesy of Abby Goude

